Venjaramoodu: The police are investigating if AR Afan, 23, carried out a meticulously planned killing spree using a hammer to ensure that his victims were silenced instantly. By striking them from behind with a 27mm iron hammer, he rendered them unconscious before the murder. This allowed him to move from one murder to the next without drawing suspicion. Investigators are examining his internet search history to determine whether he planned the killings in advance.



Over six hours on February 24, Afan bludgeoned five people to death, including his grandmother Salma Beevi, uncle Latheef, aunt Sajitha, younger brother Afsan and girlfriend Farsana. His mother Shemi, also attacked, survived and is undergoing treatment. Shockingly, he even took a break between killings to visit a bar, consuming alcohol before continuing his rampage. The murders, spread across three locations, remained undetected until Afan himself walked into the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed.

ADVERTISEMENT

His residence, where his mother, brother, and friend were attacked, is located just 20 metres from the Venjaramoodu-Puthenpalam road. His uncle Latheef’s house had only one immediate neighbour, and his grandmother lived in an isolated home separated by a plot of land from her eldest son’s house. Though Salma Beevi’s body was found before the police arrived, but neighbours initially assumed she had died from a fall.

Afan visited bar between murders

Although toxicology reports on possible drug use are pending, police confirmed that Afan consumed alcohol between the killings. He reportedly visited a bar in Venjaramoodu after attacking his mother and grandmother, and proceeding to murder the others. Neither his relatives nor neighbours were aware of his drinking habit. Police described his mental state—drinking and relaxing after murdering close family members—as highly unusual.

Motive: financial struggles and family disputes

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, investigators are probing multiple angles to establish Afan’s motive. While he claimed financial difficulties led him to commit the murders, police are also considering family disputes as a potential trigger.

Afan’s father, Abdul Rahim, is trapped in Saudi Arabia due to outstanding debts and visa issues. The family’s financial struggles were compounded by Rahim’s failed business and Shemi’s cancer treatment. His grandmother and other relatives occasionally provided financial assistance but had recently started demanding repayment.

Afan reportedly killed his grandmother after she refused to give him a gold chain, which he later mortgaged to buy alcohol and food. His uncle Latheef often intervened in the family’s financial matters, which Afan resented.

On the day of the murders, Latheef called Afan, concerned that neither Shemi nor Salma Beevi could be reached. This conversation reportedly led to an argument, after which Afan went to Latheef’s house and killed both him and his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT







He later killed Farsana, believing she would be left alone if he died by suicide. After murdering his younger brother Afsan, he scattered Rs 500 notes around the body.

After the murders, Afan attempted suicide by consuming alcohol mixed with rat poison. However, when it failed to take effect, he surrendered to the police.





