Kozhikode: A major portion of the gold stolen from a house in Kozhikode was unexpectedly recovered on Thursday morning. At least 28 of the 30 sovereigns of missing gold were found inside a laundry bucket outside the same house.

The theft took place on Saturday, February 22, at the residence of Chakkingal Sareena at Kumaranellur near Mukkam. The gold, stored in boxes under the bed, was stolen while the family was away attending a function. The thief had entered by removing roof tiles. The family subsequently filed a police complaint.

To their surprise, around 9 am on Thursday, they discovered the stolen ornaments wrapped in a plastic bag inside the laundry bucket while preparing to wash. “Except for one anklet piece weighing 16 grams, we have recovered most of the gold,” Sareena told Onmanorama.

Mukkam police arrived at the scene, retrieved the recovered jewellery, and stated that it would be returned after completing legal formalities.