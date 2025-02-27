Thiruvananthapuram: Two temple officials were injured in a firecracker blast at Manthara Temple in Edava, Varkala. The incident occurred around 1.30 am. During bursting Chinese crackers for the ongoing temple festival, sparks flew onto the temporary shed set up by committee members. The shed caught fire, and the flames spread rapidly.

Fire and rescue officials were alerted at 1:35 am and quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. The injured individuals are receiving treatment from nearby hospitals.