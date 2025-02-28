Kochi: Partners of Congress in Kerala have expressed displeasure over the recent controversies surrounding the party, even as the opposition UDF decided to switch to protest mode to sound the bugle for the local body elections due later this year. Allies of the UDF made it a point on Thursday to flag the alleged distrust among the Congress leadership as the opposition front met in Kochi.

The meeting at Kalamassery happened amid a series of controversies, which landed the Congress in trouble, with the latest being the row over Shashi Tharoor’s remarks praising the CPM-led LDF’s pro-business measures. Though no leader mentioned Tharoor’s name, the alliance partners expressed their disappointment over Tharoor’s remarks, which the CPM was quick to capitalise on. CPM leaders had highlighted Tharoor’s article as an endorsement of their policies. An interview in which Tharoor made veiled criticism of the party leadership added to the controversy. The party had already found itself in an embarrassing situation with disputes within the party over leadership roles getting public.

“During the last assembly elections, there was a pro-government sentiment due to the welfare measures taken to allay the pandemic-induced crisis. This time, there is an evident anti-incumbency wave against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. The alliance partners conveyed to the Congress their fears of the lack of unity in the party spoiling the UDF’s chances in the upcoming elections,” a leader of a Congress ally, who knows what happened at the meet, told Onmanorama.

Leader of another party confirmed the concerns were raised at the meet and the Congress leaders responded to the criticism positively. “Congress leaders addressed the criticism and ensured that the allies need not worry about the reports of infighting,” the leader said.

However, UDF convenor and veteran Congress leader M M Hassan, in his post-meet briefing, told media that the internal issues of his party were not discussed at the meet. He said the UDF has decided not to join hands with the LDF to protest against the central government's decision to permit offshore mining. He accused the Left government of backing the mining initiative. He said the UDF will protest against the move on its own.

The UDF has also decided to intensify its protests against the state government. A one-day hunger strike will be staged in front of the Secretariat on March 5 to protest the rising incidents of murder and drug abuse in the state. On March 13, a protest will be held in Kochi against the cuts in SC and ST funds and the reduction in minority welfare scholarships. A statewide day-night protest will be conducted in front of all local bodies on April 4. On April 10, UDF workers in hilly regions will march to forest offices, demanding relaxation in the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

A coastal march, led by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, will be held from April 21 to 30, covering the stretch from Nellikunnu in Kasaragod to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram.

IUML leaders P K Kunhalikutty and E T Mohammed Basheer, Kerala Congress' P J Joseph and Francis George, RSP's N K Premachandran and Shibu Baby John, CMP's C P John and Kerala Democratic Party's Mani C Kappan were among the representatives of UDF allies who attended the meet. From Congress, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, M M Hassan and Benny Behanan spoke.