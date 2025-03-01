Kalpetta: Four Mananthavadi natives were caught smuggling century-old iron blocks from the Sugandhagiri Forest Range in the South Wayanad division during a night patrol by forest department officials on Friday. A tractor and a scooter used in the operation were also seized.

The arrested individuals—Eliyas (51) from Valad, Shaji Jose (40) from Dwaraka, and Sunil (51) and Shibu Jacob (51) from Pandikkadavu —were handed over to the police on Saturday, and a case was registered.

The iron blocks, remnants of British-era gold mining attempts in Wayanad, were abandoned in the Sugandhagiri Hills after multiple failed excavation projects. When the accused were apprehended, they were attempting to pull out the blocks using iron wires tied to a tractor. Following interrogation, the suspects were transferred to the police for further proceedings.