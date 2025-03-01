Chennai/Kottayam: A Malayali man lost his life in an explosion in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul. The deceased, Sabu John (59), was a native of Ottakkal, Koorali, Ponkunnam, in Kottayam. His body, reportedly four days old, was found near a forested area along the Sirumalai road.

A battery and wires were also recovered from the site, raising suspicions about the nature of the explosion. Locals, noticing a foul smell, alerted the police, and an investigation was conducted. Officials from the NIA, Tamil Nadu Police’s Q Branch, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted an inquiry.

Originally from Melechinnar in Idukki, Sabu had moved to Ponkunnam. According to Elamgulam ward member James Chacko Jeerakathul, Sabu had travelled to Dindigul over a month ago to lease a mango farm. He had been a rubber-tapping labourer before that. “He is survived by his wife and three daughters. The children are all settled abroad,” Chacko said.

Ponkunnam police confirmed that Sabu’s wife left for Dindigul on Friday after being informed of the incident a day earlier. “We received the information after someone from Dindigul contacted her,” said the Ponkunnam SHO. Sabu's body was brought to Kottayam around noon on Saturday. The funeral will be held at St Antony's Church, Chengalam, later the day. According to sources, preliminary findings suggest the explosion may have been caused by materials intended for hunting wild boars.