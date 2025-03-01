Malappuram: The Malappuram police have arrested a vlogger for sexually exploiting a young woman after promising to marry her. Vazhikkadavu native Junaid was apprehended in Bengaluru by the police team led by P Vishnu.

Junaid met the woman through social media and pretended to be in love with her. He promised to marry her and allegedly exploited her for nearly two years, taking her to various hotels and lodges. He also captured nude photographs of her to blackmail her, threatening to leak them on social media.

Following a complaint filed by the woman, Malappuram police launched an investigation. Junaid fled abroad to evade arrest but was caught near the Bengaluru airport. A team led by Malappuram Inspector P Vishnu, including SI S K Priyan, ASI Tulasi, and police officers Dwideesh and Manudas Ramachandran, carried out the arrest.

The accused was presented before the Malappuram Judicial First Class Court and remanded to judicial custody.

Junaid became popular on social media by attempting to match dance moves to the lyrical meanings of songs, most of which were described as weird by the public.