The state government has extended the term of office of the Munambam Commission, which was constituted to find solutions regarding a dispute over land ownership between residents of Munambam and the Wakf board. The Home Department has issued a gazette notification extending the term of the commission for a period of three months from February 27, 2025.

The state government appointed Justice (retired) C N Ramachandran as Commission of Inquiry to recommend measures to be taken by the Government to find a permanent solution with respect to the ownership in the matter of ongoing dispute for right of ownership between the citizens residing in Munambam and the Wakf Board on November 27, 2024. The term of office of the commission expired on February 26, 2025.

Although the commission visited the site and held a hearing, a bunch of petitions were filed at the High Court questioning the right of the state government to appoint a commission. The hearings were stalled after the petitions were filed.

As per the terms of reference, the Commission shall identify the present nature and extent of the property in old survey number 18/1 of the then Vadakkekara Village of the erstwhile Travancore State.

It will also enquire and report on how to protect the rights and interests of the bonafide occupants of the land and recommend the measures to be taken by the government in that regard.