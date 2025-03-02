Kalpetta: The vulture population in the Wayanad forest region has more than doubled in a year, rising from 53 in 2024 to 113 in 2025, according to a three-day synchronised vulture census conducted by the forest department, which concluded on February 28. The survey recorded 90 white-rumped vultures, 17 red-headed vultures, and 6 Indian vultures. Officials attribute the increase to improved habitat conditions and ample food availability.

The census was conducted across 18 camps, each managed by a four-member team. It covered areas within the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) and the South and North Wayanad forest divisions. Vultures were spotted in 13 camps, with 12 sightings occurring within WWS limits.

Sulthan Bathery Assistant Wildlife Warden BR Jayan noted that the rise in numbers was primarily due to better living conditions and an adequate food supply. Survey teams, comprising forest officials, bird experts, and photographers, camped in isolated locations, capturing and analysing images to avoid duplicate counts.

The survey recorded 476 vulture sightings in total. The final population count was determined after cross-verifying data with adjacent wildlife zones in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where similar censuses were conducted.

Officials during the census. Photos: Special arrangement.

In South India, vultures are found in only five protected areas: Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (Kerala), Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary (Tamil Nadu), and Nagarhole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves (Karnataka).