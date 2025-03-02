Kalpetta: Kerala Forest Department officials rescued a leopard that was trapped in a net at a tea plantation in Nedumbala near Meppadi. The veterinarians first tranquillized the leopard before shifting it to the Vythiri forest station on Sunday afternoon.

Plantation labourers spotted the animal struggling in the trap on Sunday morning. Trapped in a cable noose, the leopard attempted to escape, but the tightening trap restricted its movement.

South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajith K Raman stated that the noose was likely set by locals to capture small animals such as wild boars and deer. "The leopard has been sedated and shifted to the Vythiri forest station for the time being. A thorough examination will determine whether it should be released into the wild or requires treatment," he told Onmanorama.

Forest veterinary officer Dr Ajesh Mohandas and members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) were also involved in the rescue mission. A large police contingent was deployed at the site to maintain law and order as a significant crowd gathered to witness the rescue. The Forest Department has launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on individuals who regularly set traps in the area to capture wild animals.