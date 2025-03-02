Kottayam: Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has stopped printing registration certificates (RCs) as part of its digitalisation efforts after collecting a total of Rs 28 crore from applicants. With no announcement regarding refunding the amount, the applicants have been virtually taken for a ride.

Digital RCs came into effect in Kerala for applications received from March 1. However, MVD has distributed printed RCs only for applications received till August 2024. Currently, MVD has a backlog of over one crore printed RCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, while the printing of driving licences ceased in November 2024, around one lakh applicants are waiting for their printed licences.

RC is necessary to avail loans by offering the vehicle as collateral and for selling the vehicle. A copy of the RC also has to be uploaded on the ‘Parivahan’ website to sell a vehicle. People going abroad need a printed licence with a hologram from India to receive a foreign licence, and the MVD’s decision to stop the printing of licences will hit them hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, RCs and driving licences were printed at all regional transport offices (RTOs) and sent to applicants within seven days and, later, this procedure was replaced with centralised printing. However, from now on, all applicants have to download RCs and driving licences from DigiLocker.

Meanwhile, it is pointed out that applicants lacking a smartphone or are unable to comprehend English would not be able to utilize this facility. Responding to the issue, MVD has directed this section of people to approach the Akshaya centre for the prints. At the same time, applicants say that printed RCs and licences will not be uniform anymore, because each Akshaya centre will have a different model of printer and uses diverse printing materials.