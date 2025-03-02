Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Jordan has confirmed the death of an Indian national at the Israel-Jordan border and assured that efforts are underway to repatriate his mortal remains. The embassy is coordinating with Jordanian authorities and remains in touch with the deceased’s family.

The victim, 44-year-old Thomas Gabriel from Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, had reportedly travelled to Israel on a tourist visa. His family was recently informed that he was shot while attempting to cross the border from Jordan to Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas, also known as Ani, had left for Israel on February 5, along with his distant relative Edison. He last contacted his wife, Christina, on February 9, assuring her of their safety. Concerned after losing contact, Christina sought assistance from the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA). On February 28, she received an email confirming his death, but being unfamiliar with emails, she only learned the news a day later with help from her nephew.

Edison, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, lost consciousness after being shot and was later taken into custody in Israel. He was hospitalised before being deported to India after a week. He arrived in Kochi on Friday and later reached Thiruvananthapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The travel group included four individuals; the remaining two are reportedly imprisoned in Israel.