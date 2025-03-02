Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayali man was shot dead in Israel while attempting to cross into the country from Jordan. The deceased is Thomas Gabriel, also known as Ani, a native of Thumba here.

Thomas, along with his distant relative Edison, left for Israel on February 5. Until February 9, he remained in contact with his wife, Christina, assuring her that they were safe. However, after receiving no further communication from him, worried Christina approached the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) to inquire about his whereabouts. On February 28, she received a response via email. Unfamiliar with using emails, she waited a day before her sister’s son accessed the message, which confirmed Thomas's death.

"As per the mail, Thomas died on February 10. Residents here told me he had gone to Israel on a tourist visa. However, the incident happened while he was trying to cross the Israel border from Jordan," said Rexilin Mary, the ward member.

Thomas, an auto driver, had previously worked as a security guard in Kuwait for three years. "Ani returned from Kuwait around five to six years ago. We were unaware of his travel plans. From what we know, the couple was facing financial difficulties.

"After returning, Ani worked as a loading worker and bought an auto-rickshaw. Recently, he and Edison travelled to Israel as part of a tour programme," said Xavier Perera, Thomas' neighbour, while speaking to Onmanorama.

Perera also mentioned that a person with a Jordan visa had arranged the group's travel to Israel. "He is from St. Dominic’s Church, Vettucaud, but we do not have further details. His phone has been switched off," he added.

Edison, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, is a distant relative of Christina. He lost consciousness after being shot and was later apprehended and hospitalised in Israel. Authorities deported him after a week, and he was sent back to India. Edison first arrived in Kochi and reached Thiruvananthapuram two days later.

A total of four individuals were part of this travel programme, and two are reportedly imprisoned in Israel. "Thomas' body is still in Israel. The family requires a substantial amount for the repatriation process. The government must intervene to ensure his remains are brought back without delay," Perera urged.