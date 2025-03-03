Thiruvananthapuram: A 17-year-old boy, Darshan R, was found dead by hanging at his home here at Kanchankara, Maruthankuzhi, in Kanjirampara, on Monday morning. He was a Plus Two student at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

Darshan, known for his academic excellence and artistic talent, reportedly felt anxious about his board exams, which began on Monday. He is the only son of Ratheesh K, a driver for the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and Rajalakshmi.

According to Anil Kumar, a family friend, Darshan’s mother saw his room locked from inside when she tried to wake him up. When he did not respond, his father and other relatives, who reside in the neighbourhood, forced the door open and found him hanging. The Vattiyoorkavu police were alerted, and they conducted an inquest before shifting the body to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

“A talented tablist, Darshan had won A-grade in school arts festivals and consistently scored above 90 per cent in academics. Family members said he had previously expressed fears about forgetting what he studied, but they never anticipated such an extreme step. On Sunday night, he had dinner with his parents and appeared to be in a normal mood,” Anil added.

Since exams were underway, the family informed his teachers first, and classmates were notified only after the day’s exams concluded. “He is known as an active and well-liked boy in the neighbourhood, who had even visited the temple on Sunday evening to pray for his exams,” said Kanjirampara Councillor Sumi Balu.

Darshan’s funeral is scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday. The Vattiyoorkavu police have recorded a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.