A wild elephant known as Ezhattumukham Ganapathi, a familiar presence in the residential areas of Athirappilly, has sustained a leg injury. The special three-member team of veterinarians, comprising Dr Binoy, Dr Mithun and Dr David, assigned to monitor his condition found a slight limp.

According to local residents, the elephant had recently been moving through areas with thorny undergrowth, which might have caused the injury. The team is assessing whether medical intervention is necessary, and a decision on tranquilizing and treating the animal will be made after they submit a detailed report to the Chief Wildlife Warden.

Ezhattumukham Ganapathi gained public attention last month when he was seen standing by an injured tusker during a tranquilization operation. That tusker, which was found with a severe head injury in January, was relocated to the Kodanad Elephant Rescue Center but later succumbed to its wounds. The bond between the two elephants went viral on social media, further cementing Ganapathi’s recognition among the public.