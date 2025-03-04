Kottayam: Under the Manorama Nallapadam initiative, students across all districts in the state pledged to stand against drug addiction and violence.

Schools also joined hands in this movement, reinforcing the message of awareness and responsibility. Prominent figures from law enforcement, academia, and cultural spheres administered the pledge at various venues.

At Ernakulam Subhash Park, High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran led the pledge, while at Thiruvananthapuram Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Director of Cultural Department Divya S Iyer administered the oath. Vigilance DIG K Karthik led the pledge at Kunnumpuram Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and Entrance Commissioner Arun S Nair led the students in their vow during the event at Kodunganoor Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

