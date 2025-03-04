Students across Kerala vow to stand against violence and addiction under Manorama Nallapadam initiative
Kottayam: Under the Manorama Nallapadam initiative, students across all districts in the state pledged to stand against drug addiction and violence.
Schools also joined hands in this movement, reinforcing the message of awareness and responsibility. Prominent figures from law enforcement, academia, and cultural spheres administered the pledge at various venues.
At Ernakulam Subhash Park, High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran led the pledge, while at Thiruvananthapuram Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Director of Cultural Department Divya S Iyer administered the oath. Vigilance DIG K Karthik led the pledge at Kunnumpuram Chinmaya Vidyalaya, and Entrance Commissioner Arun S Nair led the students in their vow during the event at Kodunganoor Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
Others include:
- Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya in Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram: AIG V Ajith
- Kollam: City Police Commissioner S Sheriff and Mayor Honey Benjamin
- Pathanamthitta Town Square: Additional SP R Binu
- Alappuzha Collectorate Grounds: ADM Asha Abraham
- Kottayam Thirunakkara: MG University VC Dr C T Aravindakumar
- Thodupuzha: Municipal Vice-Chairperson Jessy Antony
- Thrissur: Kerala Kalamandalam VC Dr B Ananthakrishnan
- Palakkad Kayamkulam Kunnathu Kavu Temple Grounds: Excise DC Y Shibu
- Malappuram Kunnummal Manorama Square: Municipal Chairman Mujeeb Kaderi
- Kozhikode Puthiyara BEM UP School: ACP Umesh
- Wayanad Kalpetta HIM UP School: Actor Abu Salim
- Kannur Ursuline Senior Secondary School, Payyambalam: Additional Excise Commissioner P K Sathish Kumar
- Kasaragod Pallikkara GMUP School: ASP OF Aparna