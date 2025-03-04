Kozhikode: Another student has been taken into police custody in connection with the Shahabas murder case in Thamarassery. The detained student, a 10th-grade student from GVHSS Thamarassery, was allegedly involved in the clash between two student gangs and was among those who attacked Shahabas.

Five other students from the same school have already been apprehended and are currently in the observation home at the Social Justice Complex in Vellimadukunnu after the court denied their bail plea.



ADVERTISEMENT

The Thamarassery police are questioning the newly detained student, who will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board in Kozhikode. "We took him into custody based on his role in the attack. The questioning is in progress, and an apprehension report will be filed," Station Inspector A. Sayooj Kumar told Onmanorama.

On Monday, the five other accused students wrote their first Secondary School Leaving Exam paper amid protests by right-wing student organisations and the Youth Congress. Due to the protests, the authorities were forced to set up an exam centre inside the Social Justice Complex. The students will remain in the observation home until March 15, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the early hours of last Saturday (12.30 am) when Mohammed Shahabas (16), a 10th-grade student from MJ HSS, Elettil, succumbed to injuries sustained during a brutal attack by students from GVHSS Thamarassery. The clash between the two gangs took place on Thursday evening.