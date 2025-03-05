Kozhikode: The Crime Branch on Wednesday took a peon from an unaided school into custody for leaking Kerala Board’s Class 10 and 11 question papers to MS Solutions, an educational channel. Abdul Nassar, hailing from Malappuram's Panangangara, was taken into custody for providing copies of the question papers to K Fahad, an English teacher at MS Solutions.

"Fahad had worked as a headmaster at this school earlier. He quit the school only a few months back," Crime Branch officials said.

Abdul Nassar, now the fourth accused in the case, took photos of the question papers and sent them to Fahad on WhatsApp. These messages were later deleted.

He had admitted to sending for Science question papers from Plus One - Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology- to Fahad. It is not clear if he received any remuneration in return for the favour.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch officials stated that charges of evidence destruction will be slapped on Fahad as he formatted his mobile phone after receiving the papers.

The Thamarassery First Class Magistrate Court had on Febrauary 10 remanded Fahad from Malappuram and V Jishnu from Kozhikode to 14 days in Crime Branch custody in connection with the MS Solutions question paper leak case. Meanwhile, the main accused, Mohammed Shuhaib, CEO of MS Solutions, has filed an anticipatory bail plea. The court has stayed his arrest while considering the request. Fahad and Jishnu, who had been absconding, were taken into custody when they returned to their accommodation in Vavad, Kozhikode.

MS Solutions is accused of leaking question papers for the recent Christmas exams for Classes 10 and 11. However, the institution's representatives denied the allegations, claiming they only predicted probable questions based on past papers.