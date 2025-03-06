Kochi: Hill Palace Police on Thursday booked five students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Tripunithura for allegedly beating up a Class 10 boy of the same school. The victim is Nihel Ajay of Kanjiramattom.

Based on Nihel's complaint, police have filed an FIR. As per the plaint, the gang of five boys brutally assaulted 10th grader after he questioned one of them over his relationship with his female friend. Nihel suffered a nasal bone fracture as the accused punched him in the face multiple times. His tooth was also broken in the attack, the complaint noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused are Class 12 students Niranjan (18), Arjun (17), Giridhar (17), Arush (17), and Class 10 student Adhinath (15). Police have slapped charges, including voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, and rioting under sections 115 (2), 117 (2), 189 (2), 191(2), and 190 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the police FIR, the accused attacked Nihel on March 3 around 10.15 am at the washroom on the first floor of the school. (Despite repeated attempts, Chinamay Vidyalaya's principal could not be reached for comments. This copy will be updated once school authorities respond.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, a class 10 boy succumbed to his injuries after he was assaulted by five students of Thamarassery Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. Muhammed Shahabas (15) sustained severe head injuries after allegedly being attacked with a nunchuck, a weapon used in martial arts. Police booked five students over the case.