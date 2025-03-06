Kozhikode: Chevayur police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the death of a second-year student from Government Law College, Kozhikode. The accused, Alfan (34), a native of Kovoor, was apprehended from his hideout in Vythiri, Wayanad, at 11 am. His arrest was officially recorded in the evening after a thorough interrogation.

The victim, Mousa Mehriz (21) from Pavaratty, Thrissur, was found hanging in her PG accommodation on Monday, February 24. Following her death, Alfan went missing.

According to the Chevayur police, the two were close friends who eventually entered into a relationship. “However, Mousa later discovered Alfan was married with children and decided to end their association. Unwilling to let go, he began to control her interactions and restricted her from speaking with friends. A day before her death, he publicly humiliated her, threatened to inform her parents about their relationship, physically assaulted her, and took away her phone,” Station Inspector S Sajeev told Onmanorama. The distress caused by these actions led to her suicide, he added.

Alfan had been on the run since her death, prompting an extensive search operation. Police tracked him across Bengaluru, Goa, Gudalur, and Wayanad before finally arresting him.

