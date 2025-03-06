Thrissur: The Railway Police apprehended a man on Thursday for allegedly placing an iron rod on the railway track. The accused, Hari (38), a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested following a theft attempt early this morning.

A piece of an iron rod used for constructing the rail was found on the track about 100 meters south of Platform 1 at Thrissur Railway Station. A goods train traveling toward Thiruvananthapuram struck the metal piece and flung it aside. Railway police initially suspected multiple individuals were involved, as moving such a heavy rail piece would require more than one person. However, the absence of CCTV cameras in the area made gathering information difficult.

During the investigation, police apprehended the Tamil Nadu man. He had allegedly stolen the iron piece from the railway track and was attempting to cut it when an approaching train forced him to abandon it on the tracks. The incident came to light when a goods train at 4.55 am hit the iron piece, prompting railway police intervention.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) later arrived at the scene and removed the object. Officials stated that a major disaster was averted because the metal piece had been placed on the path connected to a single track.

On February 23, Kollam police arrested two men for allegedly placing a telephone pole across the railway tracks at Kundara. Officials confirmed that the obstruction was an attempt to derail the Train No: 16791 Palaruvi Express heading toward Kollam.