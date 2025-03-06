Kozhikode: Mukkom police have arrested a youth for attacking and seriously injuring the owner of a two-wheeler showroom here on Wednesday. According to the complaint, Mohammed Althaf from Mukkom and four of his accomplices attacked TVS showroom proprietor Vattakkandathil Aboobacker Sidheeque (51) following an argument over an accident insurance claim.

Sidheeque, a native of Chennamangaloor, sustained severe injuries, including multiple fractures to one of his hands and legs, in the attack.

Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 2 remanded Althaf in judicial custody on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mukkom police also booked Sidheeque following a complaint filed by Althaf. In the complaint, Althaf accused Sidheeque of assaulting him inside the two-wheeler showroom.

The alleged incident occurred on March 1 when Althaf and his gang arrived at the Mukkom TVS showroom run by Sidheeque to discuss the delayed accident insurance claim procedures for their two-wheeler. An altercation over the matter escalated into a violent fight between the two groups, leaving Sidheeque seriously injured.

In his complaint to the police, Sidheeque claimed that an agitated Althaf, who visited him inside his cabin, hit him with a paperweight and then struck his leg. Later, Althaf's gang attacked Sidheeque outside his cabin, causing more severe injuries.

"Althaf, who is named as an accused in the case, is not our customer. He visited my shop to talk about the accident insurance claim for his brother's two-wheeler. He came with a gang intending to attack me and tarnish the showroom's reputation," Sidheeque told Onmanorama.

The police have registered a case under sections 118(2), 189(2), 191(2), 126(2), 115(2), and R/W 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sub Inspector Pradeep KC, who is investigating the case, said the police slapped section 118(2) against Althaf for causing grievous hurt to the complainant after confirming multiple fractures on his body. He also mentioned that a non-bailable case had been registered against Sidheeque over Althaf’s complaint.