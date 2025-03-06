Dubai: Two Kerala men sentenced to death in murder cases in UAE have been executed. UAE authorities initiated the execution after informing the Ministry of External Affairs in India.

The duo has been identified as Muhammad Rinash A from Kannur and Muraleedharan PV.

Rinash, who was employed in a travel agency in Al Ain, was convicted of murdering a UAE national. Meanwhile, Muraleedharan was sentenced to death for the murder of an Indian man.

MEA, in its statement, said that it has provided all possible legal assistance to the duo. The ministry is trying to make arrangements for family members of the two to attend the last rites.

It is learnt that the Indian embassy received official information regarding the execution on February 28.

‘The Tribune’ reported that a total of 28 Indians are on death row in UAE. On March 3, UAE executed a woman from Uttar Pradesh for killing an infant.