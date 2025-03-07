Thrissur: Two people were killed after their car lost control and crashed into a tree at Koratty here on Friday. They were travelling from Kothamangalam to Palakkad along with their family members.

The deceased are Jaimon (46) from Kothamangalam and his daughter Joyanna (11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Manju, wife of Jaimon, their son Joel, and a relative's child, who were also in the car, sustained injuries in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at Karukutty Apollo Hospital.