Thiruvananthapuram: The body of Nateshan (82), who, along with his wife Vasantha (78), jumped into the Karamana River near Ayiravalli Temple at Moonnamoodu, was recovered on Friday morning. Vasantha’s body was found on Thursday evening.

The couple, natives of Vattiyoorkavu, left their home around noon on Thursday and reached the riverbank. Locals spotted a walker, which Vasantha used for support, abandoned near the site and alerted the Thiruvananthapuram Fire Force.

According to Fire Officer Nithin Raj, a rescue team arrived by 5.30 pm and retrieved Vasantha’s body an hour later. However, the search was halted at 7 pm due to low visibility. It resumed at 6.30 am on Friday, and Nateshan’s body was recovered by 9.30 am. "The spot is quite deep due to sand mining and is prone to drowning accidents," Nithin Raj told Onmanorama.

The two were staying with their younger son, Sajeevan. Preliminary investigation suggests they took the extreme step fearing they would become a burden to their family due to age-related illnesses.

After the inquest, their bodies were taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for autopsy. They are survived by their children, Sajan, Sajeevan and Sandhya. The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.