Ernakulam: Local residents have been protesting for days against a tenant for sheltering 42 dogs in a house in a residential area in Kunnathunad without proper licence. The constant barking and lack of hygiene have become a nuisance for the residents.

On Thursday, residents and Kunnathunad MLA PV Sreenijin marched to the house, demanding that the dogs be moved to a safe place. However, the protestors were not allowed to enter the house. Enraged, some of the protestors tried to break in and tore down the metal sheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened at Vembilly in the Kunnathunad Municipality. Locals allege that a woman named Veena rented a house on January 26. She informed the owner, George, that she would bring her dogs to the residence. He agreed to the condition, unaware that she would bring 42 dogs with her. Veena, who lives at Kakkanad, hired a lady as a caretaker along with a minor girl, said Vembilly ward member Biju.

"The locals complained about the presence of a large number of dogs at the house. Some of the dogs tried to jump into neighbouring houses, and people are living in fear. Small children are staying here, and students are also using the road, and we fear an attack anytime", said Biju. Residents filed a complaint with the Kunnathunad police, but Biju said there was nothing much the police could do.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kerala Panchayat rules, a license from the local body is required to shelter or raise pets, including dogs. But the dogs are sheltered without obtaining any license, said PV Sreenijin. He said a complaint had been filed with the Animal Husbandry Department and the District Collector regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Kunnathunad Panchayat sent a notice to the house owner and tenant asking them to shift the dogs to a safe place. House owner George also asked the tenants to move out, but to no use.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Shifting the dogs to a government shelter is the solution to this issue. But it is a fact that the government shelter could not accommodate such a large number of dogs. So we have discussed the issue with the Collector and the department and are making arrangements to shift them to a safe place", said Sreenijin.

A large number of residents and police officers are staying at the location. "The district collector and other officials can only find a permanent solution to this issue, and we are waiting for their decision," said Parakkode ward member Prassanna.

Onmanorama could not immediately reach Veena for a comment, while calls to Kunnathunadu Police and house owner George were unanswered.