Thiruvananthapuram: The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) has confirmed that the mortal remains of Thomas Gabriel (44) from Thumba will be repatriated on Tuesday. His body is expected to arrive at Trivandrum International Airport at 3.30 am, and the funeral rites will be held at 10.00 am on the same day.

Thomas had reportedly travelled to Israel on a tourist visa. His family was informed that he was shot while attempting to cross the border from Jordan into Israel.

Thomas, also known as Ani, had left for Israel on February 5 with his distant relative, Edison. On February 9, he last contacted his wife, Christina, assuring her of their safety. However, after losing contact with him, Christina sought assistance from NORKA.

On February 28, she received an email confirming his death. Edison, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, lost consciousness after being shot and was later taken into custody in Israel. He was hospitalised before being deported to India a week later.