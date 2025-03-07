Thiruvananthapuram: Afan (22), the accused in the murder of five people at Venjaramoodu, collapsed inside the washroom of the Pangode police station on Friday morning. Police rushed him to the Government Hospital at Tharatta in Kallara after he complained of uneasiness and difficulty walking. At the hospital, Afan told the doctor that he had fainted inside the washroom.

However, some police officials told Manorama News that they suspect Afan jumped off the platform inside the washroom in an attempt to harm himself. They claimed that the accused had been showing suicidal tendencies. Officials also suspect that Afan may be attempting to trick them to delay the evidence collection in the case against him for the murder of his grandmother, Salma Beevi.

Pangode police obtained custody of him from the Nedumangad magistrate court on Thursday for further investigation into the case. They had planned to take him to Salma Beevi’s house on Friday morning for evidence collection, but Afan's hospitalisation interrupted the procedure.

On February 24, Afan allegedly killed his 88-year-old grandmother, his 13-year-old brother, his girlfriend, his paternal uncle, and the latter's wife.

He had also brutally attacked his mother, but she survived and is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries.