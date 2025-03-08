BEVCO orders liquor outlets to stay open after 9pm if customers are in line
Typically, outlets operate from 10 am to 9 pm.
Typically, outlets operate from 10 am to 9 pm.
Typically, outlets operate from 10 am to 9 pm.
Thiruvananthapuram: BEVCO (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) issued an order on Friday stating that liquor outlets must remain open after 9 pm if there are people in line. Typically, outlets operate from 10 am to 9 pm.
The order, directed to warehouse managers, specifies that outlets should close only after serving the last person in the queue. Shop-in charges have also instructed the same.