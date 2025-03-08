Thiruvananthapuram: The Fort Police have registered a case against CPM Councillor Unnikrishnan for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer inside the Attukaal temple premises on Saturday. According to the FIR, the councillor attempted to enter the temple from the west side but was stopped by officer Aswani.

In response, Unnikrishnan reportedly yelled at her, saying, 'How dare you stop me from entering the temple? I am the councillor,' before elbowing her. As a result, officer Aswani hit her head on a wooden door frame. Unnikrishnan is also accused of misbehaving with another woman officer accompanying Aswani. He has been booked under sections 351, 115(2), 74, and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the KP ACT, 2011.