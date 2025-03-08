International mafia dealing with synthetic drugs has run its roots deep in Kerala in the past few years. The State is also witnessing a spurt in violence. Drugs that were once confined to DJ parties have now reached homes and even schools.

‘Veendedukkam Nalla Kerala’ (Let us regain our good old Kerala), a collective initiated by 'Malayala Manorama', brought together a group of former DGPs to ideate on the means to address the menace. They observed that it was high time that Kerala took stringent legal action against drug abuse and increasing violence. A looks at the suggestions:

We are seeing negative news regularly, of verbal abuse at the drop of a hat to fatal physical assault on classmates, from justifying assaults to according a heroic image to the assaulters, from cannabis crossing checkpoints to international cartels smuggling in synthetic drugs across the seas to the State's shores.

What has happened to once-congenial Kerala? Why is no one reacting? How was the social protective net breached? How could we regain Kerala?

Former DGPs who attended the 'Recover Good Kerala' initiative organised by Malayala Manorama brainstormed to find answers to these questions. The collective suggestion was not to control the spread of the drug menace but to root it out for good. The former top cops recommended drawing up preventive measures with the realisation that the mafia was more powerful than the administration.

Government's responsibility

It is the government's responsibility to ensure that banned narcotic substances do not reach anyone. Serious interventions by the government are required to take on the distribution and consumption networks.

A police-excise joint task force should be formed to carry out collective raids and arrests.

Manpower in police and excise departments should be increased proportionately to the increasing number of cases. Services of the personnel from the police Armed Reserve camp could be utilised.

Join hands with the Union Government to shut down sea and land routes used by international drug syndicates.

Augment the capabilities of the Cyber Police wing to address drug transactions on the darknet.

Mechanisms — strong social defence, awareness campaigns, counselling and medical facilities — must be put in place to wean away addicts from drugs and to bring those with violent streaks to the mainstream.

The Food Safety Department must step up searches to prevent drug-laced ice cream, chocolates, and other confectionery from reaching children.

Public and private CCTV networks across the State should be used to the optimum to find and destroy the source of drugs and its network.

The ill effects of drug abuse, along with examples, should be included in the school syllabus.

Synthetic drugs are not made in Kerala. They reach the State from outside. An efficient mechanism is a must for preventing their shipments through courier agencies.

More laboratories to test drugs and their use.

Fast-track courts should be established to try and award punishment in cases involving at least commercial-level drug seizures.

Social circumstances that glorify violence should be identified and corrected. This perspective should be ensured while censoring movies.

Time to see the truth

Violence and the spread of drugs could be prevented only through legal and utmost social caution against peddlers. The services of Kudumbashree, ASHA workers, and Janajagratha Samithis (public social watch collectives) should be utilised.

Several families are single-parent units with the other working abroad. This adversely affects the children's personality development. This aspect should be acknowledged and necessary remedial actions must be initiated.

Earlier, political intervention was not reported in narcotic cases. However, the situation has now changed. Even youth organisations try to restrict police action.

Physical activities should be brought back to school to utilise the energy of students positively. The lackadaisical approach in schools and colleges should change, and high academic performance should be ensured.

Society has the responsibility to keep school premises free of drugs. The police's help should be sought to maintain this responsibility. People's representatives, too, should intervene in the matter.

Social Emergency

The government is primarily responsible for insulating students from banned substances, and ensuring a safe environment for children. The former DGPs observed that drug abuse and violence have led Kerala's social conditions to a serious crisis. The State must declare war on the drug mafia, which is strong and has a wide network.

The investigation should not end with the arrest of an individual with drugs in his/her possession. The probe should track the drug trail and initiate stringent and uncompromising legal action to save the young generation from destruction.

The meeting also recommended a social safety net to keep teenagers and youth away from drugs and violence.