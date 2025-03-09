Kannur: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has alleged a conspiracy behind the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, claiming that more than one person was involved. He accused the CPM and the state government of shielding the accused and demanded a clear response regarding the ownership of a fuel pump linked to the case.

“There is something suspicious about the pump and the details surrounding it. Who really owns it? It is certainly not Prasanthan’s; he is merely a benami. The actual owner is someone else and is equally responsible for ADM Naveen Babu’s death,” Satheesan said while addressing the media. He urged the government and the CPM to clarify the pump’s ownership and the alleged involvement of party members. “The conspiracy must be exposed,” he said.

He also questioned PP Divya's urgency in securing a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for the pump. “Why was Divya so adamant about obtaining the NoC at record speed?” he said. Satheesan further criticised the CPM’s handling of the case. "(CPM state secretary MV) Govindan even sent his wife to jail to receive Divya on the day of her release, sending the wrong message to the public."

Naveen Babu was found hanging in his official quarters in Kannur on October 15, 2024, a day after CPM leader and former Kannur Panchayat President Divya accused him of bribery. The Land Revenue Joint Commissioner submitted a report stating that there was no evidence to prove that Naveen Babu had accepted bribes. It further clarified that Divya’s allegations were baseless and that her arrival at the farewell meeting at the Collectorate was pre-planned.

According to the report, Divya had contacted the Collector before the meeting. Despite the Collector advising her not to attend, she ignored the instruction and participated. The report states that she arrived at the meeting with the intention of levelling accusations against Naveen Babu, and the entire episode was recorded on video.

The Land Revenue Joint Commissioner also collected statements from representatives of the local TV channel Kannur Vision, who had filmed the event. Their testimony revealed that Divya spoke with the person who recorded the video after the meeting and later obtained the footage. The report also notes that during the meeting, Divya strongly criticised Naveen Babu over the issuance of a petrol pump licence. The visuals indicate that Naveen Babu was under severe mental distress at the time. Following the report’s release, Naveen Babu’s family once again demanded a CBI investigation into his death.