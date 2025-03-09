Wayanad: Enraged by the state government's failure to address the issues raised, survivors of the Wayanad landslide are set to launch an indefinite strike at the Collectorate in Kalpetta on March 13.

The protest is organised by the Janashabdam Action Council, formed by the landslide survivors and is aimed at highlighting the slow pace of rehabilitation efforts promised by the state government.

The action council's demands include the allocation of 10 cents of land for each affected family, government jobs for 16 youngsters orphaned in the disaster, the write-off of all loans taken by the victims' families, and the expedited completion of the township project. The action council on February 23 organised a similar protest, constructing temporary huts on abandoned land in Mundakkai to raise these demands.

Action council Chairman Naseer Alakkan criticised the government's handling of the township project, noting that the land for the project has not yet been acquired. He also highlighted the shifting promises regarding land allocation: initially, the government promised 15 cents per family, then reduced it to 10, and later down to 5. Following protests, the government stated that each family would receive 7 cents of land. Alakkan reiterated the demand for at least 10 cents per family.

Alakkan also shared his personal struggles by saying that he had lived in a 2800 sq ft house and owned 6 acres of cardamom farm. "For more than seven months, I have not visited the farm, which is nearly abandoned now," he said. "Many survivors face similar situations. We are drowning in debt, and our appeals for loan write-offs have fallen on deaf ears. We had hoped the state would provide jobs for the 16 orphaned youngsters, but nothing has been done." He further alleged that the state government gave a government job to one orphaned girl, Sruthi, simply to gain media attention, while neglecting others.

Promises of 1023 houses reduced to just 393

The survivors also claimed that the promises made by the government have been repeatedly broken. Initially, the government promised 1023 houses for the victims, but now only 393 are being provided due to stringent guidelines. They accused the state of failing to deliver on its commitments, despite having received significant donations for their welfare. They also criticised the government's request for donors to contribute Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Management Fund (CMDRF), a demand that many sponsors reportedly rejected.

In addition, the survivors expressed frustration that the Rs 722 crore donated by well-wishers for the victims remains unspent in the state exchequer. "If the central government is not extending any help, what is preventing the state from using this money for the welfare of the victims?" they asked.

The protesters have vowed not to end their agitation until their demands are met and the state government takes adequate steps.