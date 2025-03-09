Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Sunday that former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu was not involved in any corruption and added that his department had completed an internal probe into the matter. Babu had allegedly died by suicide following the corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya at his farewell function.

"The Land Revenue Joint Commissioner conducted the inquiry, and based on facts and documents, it was established that ADM Naveen Babu was not involved in any corruption," Rajan said. Speaking to media, Rajan clarified it as a "fact-finding inquiry," initiated after claims that the senior official had been involved in corruption and had intentionally delayed a file. His response came in the wake of reports that the Revenue Department's inquiry carried out by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha found no evidence of corruption against the late ADM.

He added that the government had closed the file after reviewing the report, which was also examined by the Chief Minister and himself, and he had responded to the media five months ago itself. Rajan further said while the police are investigating other aspects of the case, the Revenue Department's findings could be used by the agency investigating the crime.

The department's report reportedly indicated that the arrival of the accused, former Kannur District Panchayat president Divya, at Babu's farewell meeting was pre-planned. However, Rajan clarified that the Revenue Department cannot probe any conspiracy linked to the case as it falls under the purview of the police. Rajan also said that the matter is before the court. "Let the investigation be completed. Our current belief is that justice will be served to Naveen Babu's family. If not, we can examine the matter at that time," he added.

Earlier, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the government had deputed a senior revenue official to submit a report on the matter, underscoring the Left government's commitment to the issue. "The truth will come out, and those responsible should be punished,"he told the media. Asked about the demand for a CBI probe by Babu's family, Viswam said he stands in solidarity with them.

The family of Naveen Babu has approached the Kerala High Court to order an investigation by the CBI into his death. Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on October 14 last year, Divya, a CPM leader, had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he approved only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden nod. Divya was arrested by the police in connection with the incident after her plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by a lower court. She was later released on regular bail.