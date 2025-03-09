Mananthavadi: The fear of tiger and leopard attacks continues in Wayanad, with two incidents of cattle-lifting reported within a week in the North Wayanad Forest Division.

The first attack happened on Monday, March 3, at Kottoorvayal near Tirunelli, where a tiger killed a cow. On Saturday night, a one-year-old calf owned by PT Benny was fatally attacked and partially eaten by a leopard at Vellamunda near Mananthavadi. The calf was tied in its stable when the attack took place, and the family found the incident only in the morning. Locals had previously spotted a leopard roaming the area.

North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Martin Lowell confirmed that forest officials examined the site of the recent incident and identified the predator as a leopard. "We will ensure the farmer receives timely compensation," he said, adding that camera traps would be installed to monitor the animal’s movements. "Since this is the first such incident in the area, we need to keep a close watch," he added.

Meanwhile, camera traps were already set up at Tirunelli, where the tiger attack occurred, but the animal has yet to be identified. "The region borders the forest, and a male tiger has been reportedly sighted," Lowell said.

With rising temperatures and wildfires affecting forest undergrowth, prey animals are moving towards farmlands in search of food and water, drawing carnivores closer to human settlements. Forest officials stated that capture operations would only be initiated if the predator was confirmed to be a habitual cattle-lifter and a persistent threat.