The forest personnel on Monday rescued a 14-foot-long king cobra weighing around 30 kg from an unused restroom in the quarters of a plantation worker at Kalady Plantation, Athirappilly, Thrissur.

The snake was first spotted by car passengers as it crossed the road toward the workers' quarters. They immediately alerted the residents, who informed the Ezattumukham Rapid Response Team (RRT).

Rescue Officer Sabu led the operation, assisted by Athirappilly Beat Forest Officer Reshma, along with Shibu, Shyam, and RRT members Wilson Pallassery and P B Sudheer. The team safely captured the cobra and released it into the deep forest.