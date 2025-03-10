The General Body of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) has suspended Senior Advocate George Poonthottam for engaging in settlement discussions with Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar without the Association’s approval regarding the controversy involving Justice A Badharudeen.

Recently, KHCAA had boycotted Badharudeen’s court following allegations that he insulted Advocate Sarita Thomas, wife of the late Advocate Alex Scaria when she sought time to file a vakalathnama in an appeal, reported LiveLaw. Poonthottam had played a key role in moving a resolution against the Judge, demanding a public apology, despite the Judge expressing willingness to apologise in chambers.

However, Sarita Thomas later urged the Association to drop further action, stating that Badharudeen had conveyed his regret in a private meeting attended by Chief Justice Jamdar, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque, and George Poonthottam. KHCAA President Yeshwant Shenoy objected to the resolution being reached without the Association’s involvement. Viewing it as a unilateral move while the matter was still under its consideration, KHCAA decided to suspend Poonthottam pending disciplinary action.

The Association has also resolved to request the Chief Justice of India to transfer Justice Badharudeen, citing previous complaints against his conduct towards lawyers.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Judge claimed that the issue of last week arose from a miscommunication. It was said that the Judge was unaware about the death of Advocate Alex Scaria and that it was his wife who appeared before the Court on that day. It was stated that had it been known that the bereaved wife was appearing before the Court, she would have been given special consideration.