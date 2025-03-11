Thiruvananthapuram: Two elderly women were held at knifepoint and robbed of their gold jewellery at Manacaud here on Monday. Karamana police apprehended three suspects—Aneesh (34), Ajith (29), and Karthika (28) in connection with the case.

The robbery took place when the accused forcibly entered a house in Manacaud, where the women were residing. The second accused brandished a knife, threatening one of the women with death while she was in the courtyard.

He then snatched a 2.5 sovereign gold chain from her neck. In the struggle, she sustained knife injuries on her right palm and below her left knee.

Meanwhile, the first and third accused broke into the house and snatched a 2-sovereign gold chain from the woman's elder sister. The gang fled with 4.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh. Police have charged the accused under Sections 309(4), 309(6), 311, 331(4), 351(3), and 3(5) of the BNS.