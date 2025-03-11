New Delhi: The Union government has decided to increase the financial remuneration for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda informed the Rajya Sabha.



Responding to a question from Santosh Kumar P, CPI MP from Kerala, on the pending dues and wage hike for ASHA workers, Nadda said that the decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission (NHM).

“ASHA workers are doing a very good job at the grassroot level. The reduction in maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) is due to their efforts,” Nadda said.

He added that the MSG, which is the highest policy-making and steering institution under the NHM, has decided to enhance financial remuneration for all activities that currently carry monetary compensation.

“The government of India has given all its dues to Kerala for ASHA workers. However, the utilisation certificate has not been provided by the state,” Nadda added. A utilisation certificate is a document issued by a government authority or other organisation to certify that the funds or resources provided to an individual or entity have been utilised for the purpose for which they were originally granted.

Santosh Kumar P had highlighted that Rs 100 crore remains pending from the Union Ministry, affecting the financial status of ASHA workers. He also urged the government to elevate the status of ASHA workers and increase their wages.

Following the Question Hour, the Kerala MP slammed the Union Minister for misleading the House. "According to last year's figures, the Centre has to pay the State at least Rs 100 crore dues. These figures were mentioned in the assembly. Nadda has misled the House by saying that no dues are pending. We will move a privilege motion against the minister," Santosh Kumar said.