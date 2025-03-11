Thiruvananthapuram: The India Metrological Department predicted that Kerala would record its highest temperature on Tuesday. In view of the scorching heat, a yellow alert has been sounded for all 14 districts of the state.

As per the IMD forecast, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts will record maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius on Tuesday. All districts are likely to see 2 to 3 per cent rise in the temperature.

Mercury level in Malappuram and Ernakulam will rise to 37 degrees Celsius, while Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts will record 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Wayanad and Kollam will be 34 degrees Celsius. However, Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki districts will record a maximum temperature of 33 degee celisus and 32 degree Celsius respectively.

Though a high-temperature warning has been issued, several districts are likely to receive summer rain on Tuesday. IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts, predicting chances of heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.