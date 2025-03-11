Pathanamthitta: Kollam district recorded an alarming ultraviolet (UV) index of 10 on Monday, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said in its daily report on Tuesday. The UV metre in Kollam is located in Kottarakara. Rising UV radiation levels, coupled with intense heat and humidity, have become a growing concern in Kerala.



A UV index of 9 was also observed in Pathanamthitta (Konni), Idukki (Munnar), and Alappuzha (Chengannur). Meanwhile, Palakkad (Trithala), Malappuram (Ponnani), and Kottayam (Changanassery) reported a UV level of 8. Ernakulam (Kalamassery), Thrissur (Ollur), and Kozhikode (Beypore) recorded a level of 6. UV levels between 4 and 5 were reported in Wayanad (Mananthavady), Kannur (Dharmadom), and Kasaragod (Uduma).

A yellow alert is issued when the UV index exceeds 6, an orange alert for readings between 8 and 10, and a red alert for levels above 11. A yellow alert serves as a caution, while an orange alert urges the public to take protective measures. A red alert signals a dangerous situation where prolonged sun exposure should be strictly avoided.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall (7cm-11cm in 24 hours) accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

Safety measures

Prolonged sun exposure can lead to health issues such as skin diseases, cataracts, and other eye problems. UV levels are typically higher in tropical and hilly areas.

Experts recommend limiting sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm. Staying hydrated by drinking clean water regularly, even without feeling thirsty, is advised. Protective gear like umbrellas, hats, and sunglasses can help reduce exposure. Extra care should be taken during outdoor events, ensuring adequate shade, food, and water for both people and pets. UV rays are intensified near water bodies and sandy surfaces due to reflection, increasing the risk of overexposure.