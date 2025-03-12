Kozhikode: The family of Vilasini Vzhayil (57) from Panthirikkara, Perambra, has alleged that medical negligence on the part of the doctors at the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode caused her death.

She underwent a keyhole surgery to remove the uterus and ovary at the gynaecology department of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) at the medical college. Vilasini died early on Wednesday.

Her family alleged that negligence from the doctors during the first keyhole surgery resulted in her death.

They claimed that a wound formed on the intestinal wall led to an infection. They said that to treat the infection, she had to undergo another surgery. But she didn't regain her consciousness and was kept alive with the help of a ventillator.

The family said they would approach the hospital authority against the ering doctors and complain to the police after the funeral. Viasini's mortal remains have been shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy.

Vilasini underwent a keyhole surgery on March 7.

"The doctors informed us that a wound had formed on the intestine during the surgery and that they had stitched it. But later, they detected an infection. It spread to other parts of the body and caused her death," her son in law Shylesh told Onanorama.

"Because of the infection, the doctors suggested another surgery, which was an open one. But, my mother-in-law didn't regain consciousness after the surgery. We will complain to the authorities concerned after the funeral," he added.

The IMCH authority confirmed that Vilasini underwent further surgeries to treat an intestinal wound. "A wound was formed on the intestine while separating it (during the keyhole surgery). So, a general surgeon stitched it and gave all the necessary treatments.

"Later, because of a suspected leak from the stitched wound, another open surgery was conducted by general surgeons. They confirmed the leak and diagnosed faecal peritonitis (an inflammation of the peritoneum caused by faecal leakage into the abdominal cavity) and gave the treatment for that too. Later, the patient was shifted to the ventilator," said the IMCH Superintendent, Dr Arun Preeth.