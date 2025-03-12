Kochi: A tribal woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her live-in partner at Elamplassery, a tribal hamlet at Kuttampuzha panchayat near Mamalakandam.



Maya, 40, a native of Pinavarkudi hamlet, was found dead at her house on Wednesday. Her live-in partner Jijo John, 33, was arrested by the Kuttampuzha police from the house. Jijo does not belong to the tribal community.

Kuttampuzha Station House Officer Faisal P A told Onmanorama that Maya and Jijo were living together for nearly three years. "They used to drink and it is suspected that an altercation between the two under the influence of alcohol led to the crime. Jijo has told the police that he did not use any weapon," the officer said.

Jijo called an autorickshaw to their house on Wednesday morning and the driver who saw Maya lying on the ground alerted the chief of the tribal hamlet. The residents of the hamlet in turn alerted the panchayat member and the police.

The police said further investigation will be conducted after inquest.