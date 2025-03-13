Alappuzha: A woman died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train along with her daughter at Thakazhi on Thursday. The deceased are Kelamangalam native Priya (46) and her daughter Krishnapriya (13), residents of Kelamangalam in Thakazhi. Priya was employed as a head clerk at Veeyapuram panchayat.

Priya had taken a one-month leave, citing that she needed to help her daughter prepare for the SSLC examination. She returned to duty last week. On Thursday, Priya turned up in the office as usual with her lunch bag, and she also brought Krishnapriya to the office. Around noon, she told the Panchayat Secretary that she was leaving early since Krishnapriya had to prepare for the next examination, said P A Shanavas, vice president of Veeyapuram panchayat.

She took her two-wheeler, rode to the level cross near Thakazhi Hospital and parked the scooter there. She then took her daughter and jumped in front of the train. Panchayat authorities said that her parents had died earlier, and recently, her brother also died, and she was depressed. Her husband, Mahesh, is working in Australia. Priya got transferred to Veeyapuram Panchayat two years ago. Panchayat representatives said that she was often very quiet and kept to herself. Ambalapuzha police have begun a probe.

The mortal remains of the mother and daughter were shifted to Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

In February, a woman and her two daughters ended life by jumping in front of a moving train at Ettumanoor in Kottayam. The deceased were Shiny (42) and her daughters -Aleena (11) and Evana (10). Police have booked Shiny's husband Noby over abetment to suicide.