Chalakudy: A bike rider was killed in an accident at the Chalakudy Potta Ashram signal around 7.20 am on Thursday.



The incident occurred when a mini lorry (KL07 CW5047) carrying chemicals collided with a bike crossing the signal. The impact caused the bike to skid and catch fire, which quickly spread to the lorry, completely destroying it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bike rider, Aneesh (40), son of Ashokan from V R Puram, Njarakkal, Chalakudy, was burnt to death in the blaze. Fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the flames.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.