Kochi: The drug seizure from the men’s hostel of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, triggered a political slugfest on Friday, with the student wings of the ruling CPM and opposition Congress coming out against each other.

The Congress reiterated its allegation that the drug mafia was thriving in the state under the political patronage of the CPM, as one of the three students arrested by the police during the raid is a leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the campus wing of the Marxist party. Abhiraj R, the SFI leader, is the college union general secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader V D Satheesan alleged that SFI was facilitating drug supply in college hostels and campuses. He claimed that the drug mafia is expanding its network with "political patronage" and that SFI is playing a key role in this spread across campuses. Satheesan urged the CPM leadership and the state government to take strict action.

The SFI responded, asserting that Abhiraj does not have a history of drug use. "The arrested student, Akash, along with two others who fled the campus during the search, are active members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU)," SFI Kalamassery area president Devaraj told the media. He urged for a probe into the two students who escaped as one of them contested in the union elections under the banner of KSU, the Congress' student wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSU state president Aloshious Xavier rubbished the allegation as baseless. “No KSU activist has been included in the FIR. The SFI leadership came out defending Abhiraj as soon as he was arrested. Who gave SFI the power to give clean chit to an accused under probe,” Aloshious asked. He said KSU welcomed any police action to curb the growing drug menace in educational institutions.

SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev, meanwhile, contradicted Devaraj’s claim and stated that there was negligence on the part of Abhiraj and promised that appropriate action would be taken. He also alleged that Akash, who was arrested with 2 kg of cannabis, is a KSU activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said they did not look into the political affiliations of the students during the investigation. "Three students were caught red-handed, and they were directly involved in the case," Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby told media.