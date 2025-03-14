Thrissur: The Varanthaarappilly police have registered a case against the authorities of the Nandipulam Payyorkkavu temple for the reckless handling of explosives and endangering an elephant during a fireworks display.

The incident happened on Thursday during a temple festival. Seven elephants were brought for a procession; two were tethered on a private property nearby—one just ten meters from the fireworks explosion site. Video footage captured the elephant reacting in distress as sparks flew toward it amid the intense heat and deafening noise. However, the elephant remained calm, preventing a potential disaster.

Cops said the temple authorities conducted the fireworks without obtaining the necessary permission. Police have begun a probe into the incident.