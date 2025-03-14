Thrissur: Lok Sabha MP Radhakrishnan said on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning him is part of a political move to target and suppress opponents. The ED had issued a notice summoning Radhakrishnan in connection with the controversial Karavannur Co-operative Bank scam case.

He said that he does not fear the ED and that he is fully prepared to face any investigation. Radhakrishnan confirmed that he would appear before the ED after the ongoing Parliament session concludes and has sent a letter stating the same.

Radhakrishnan said that he received the notice only by Thursday evening. While the ED had asked him to appear immediately, he argued that the agency’s intent was to pressure political adversaries and disrupt the functioning of the Parliament.

The notice requests that Radhakrishnan present documents related to bank accounts, land records, and assets, though it does not specify the exact case under which he is being summoned. Additionally, he has been asked to bring personal property records and other relevant documents.

Radhakrishnan clarified that during his tenure as district secretary, there were no discussions or involvement in the Karuvannur case. The ED’s questioning appears to be aimed at investigating the CPM’s financial dealings with the Karuvannur Bank and the party’s accounts. Radhakrishnan’s statement will be recorded as part of the investigation ahead of the preparation of the final charge sheet.