Thiruvananthapuram: Shemi, the lone survivor of the brutal attack by her son Afan, has taken a stance defending him. Shemi, who sustained severe injuries in Afan’s attack, was recently discharged from the hospital. Her husband, Abdul Rahim, told Manorama News that Shemi refused to accept Afan’s involvement in the murders of five people, including her younger son Afsan.

“Shemi said that Afan can’t kill anyone. She asked me how someone who is afraid of even cockroaches could commit such brutal murders,” said Abdul Rahim.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also revealed that Afan and Shemi had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from a relative in Thattathumala.

“I came to know that Shemi had already paid Rs 5.5 lakh to the relative in interest alone. They used to call and threaten my family whenever they failed to pay interest on time,” Rahim added.

ADVERTISEMENT

During interrogation, Afan reportedly told police that he had planned to murder his two relatives in Thattathumala. It is assumed that he targeted the two from whom his mother had borrowed money. He also held his mother responsible for the massive debt of Rs 65 lakh. Manorama News reported that the Special Investigation Team will interrogate Shemi to learn more about the family’s financial dealings. Rahim had told police that he had no knowledge of the Rs 65 lakh debt.

Even in the hospital, Shemi had taken a stance defending Afan after her husband informed her about the five murders. In her statement to police, she claimed that she sustained her injuries after falling from a cot. Her husband confirmed that she still believes Afan is innocent in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahim told Manorama News that he has no plans to return to the UAE as he came back to Kerala after spending two days in a Saudi jail. He added that he is facing a bleak future, as he is unsure how to clear the debts and meet the costs of his wife’s medical care.