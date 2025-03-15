The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed action plan to address the recurring elephant encroachments and attacks at Aralam farm in Kannur.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu issued the directive on February 13 while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking measures to prevent elephant attacks in the region. The court asked the state to provide details of any existing plan of action, including both short-term and long-term strategies, along with the timeline for implementing each stage of the plan.

The court also stressed the need for coordinated action involving multiple departments and asked the state to clarify whether a coordination committee had been set up and who was in charge of it. Additionally, the bench sought information on whether a feedback mechanism was in place to allow local residents to report elephant attacks and suggest preventive measures.

The PIL was filed by Baiju Paul Mathews, who highlighted that Aralam farm, a tribal rehabilitation facility on the fringes of Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, has witnessed frequent human-wildlife conflicts. More than 20 people have reportedly died in such incidents since 2014.

The petitioner urged the government to restore and maintain electric fencing, deploy watchers and a rapid response squad until a permanent boundary wall is constructed, and relocate families living in the most vulnerable areas. He also called for a structured feedback system to assess the effectiveness of the measures taken and suggested appointing a coordinator to oversee the implementation of the plan. The court directed the government pleader to seek the state’s response on the matter. The case will be heard next on March 18.